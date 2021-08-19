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Australian Police Handcuff And Arrest Children For Not Wearing Masks - Pepper Spray A 12 Year Old
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60 views • August 19, 2021
This is coming your way if you go against the grain of Government and elitists!!! The eastern states of Australia, especially New South Wales is drowning in tyranny and fascist governments. Sydney, being the capital city of Australia, it has the largest population . . . why not make an example of this city. The police have been given extra powers . . . and boy are they using them!! I really don't know how with any conscience carry out their duties in such a manner.
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