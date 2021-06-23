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Climate Change To Be Listed As Cause Of Death To Trigger More Lockdowns & Food Shortages
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100 views • June 23, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Climate change lockdowns and cause of death coming - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlUXTP4pGcA 2:22-5:24
UN using the word biblical for coming food shortages - https://survivalblog.science.blog/2021/06/22/prepare-for-the-chaotic-times-that-are-approaching/
Democrat run states purposely holding back water from farmers - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-21-water-wars-about-to-go-kinetic-in-america-as-farmers-targeted-by-terrorist-state-governments.html
Some good news GOP defeat "for the people" dem vote cheating act - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/reaganmccarthy/2021/06/22/hr-1-fails-n2591345?utm_source=breakingemail
WHO flip flops and now says children should not be vaxxed - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/21/world-health-organization-now-says-children-should-not-be-vaccinated-also-reports-of-jj-vaccine-recalled/
Wuhan gets science achievement prize - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/20/chinese-academy-of-science-nominates-wuhan-virology-lab-for-prestigious-2021-outstanding-science-and-technology-achievement-prize/
Unexplained bird deaths, no it's EMFs -https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/unexplained-deaths-zombie-birds-usa-kentucky-indiana-maryland-ohio-virginia-dc-west-virginiaalabama.html
More bird death info - https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/west-virginia/bird-deaths-wv/
Michigan Gov Whitmer hasn't been to her office in 2-3 years - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/wow-mi-citizens-told-gov-whitmer-cant-accept-thousands-affidavits-demanding-forensic-audit-hasnt-office-2-3-years-video/
New strategy for CRT, say it doesn't exist - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/06/21/as-rebellion-against-critical-race-theory-grows-left-turns-to-denial-dismissal/?
These trans people are just evil and need to go away - https://resistthemainstream.org/u-s-trans-olympic-athlete-my-goal-is-to-win-the-olympics-so-i-can-burn-a-u-s-flag-on-the-podium/
VA will offer transgender surgery - https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2021/06/19/va-to-offer-gender-surgery-to-transgender-vets-for-the-first-time/
Nellis air force base holds drag queen show for "morale" - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/21/exclusive-nellis-air-force-base-hosts-first-ever-drag-queen-show-essential-morale-cohesion-readiness/
Miss New Jersey won't win after this speech - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/holy-tiara-miss-new-jersey-beauty-contestant-blasts-orwellian-campus-censorship-in-fiery-speech/
Democrat leadership - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1406961980141887491
Solar panels way more expensive - https://twitter.com/ShellenbergerMD/status/1406999869164711943
Recommended reading on solar panels - https://michaelshellenberger.substack.com/p/why-everything-they-said-about-solar
Greatest ringtone - https://twitter.com/_RedWalrus_/status/1406742448575946756
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1407410786583027712
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Climate change lockdowns and cause of death coming - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlUXTP4pGcA 2:22-5:24
UN using the word biblical for coming food shortages - https://survivalblog.science.blog/2021/06/22/prepare-for-the-chaotic-times-that-are-approaching/
Democrat run states purposely holding back water from farmers - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-21-water-wars-about-to-go-kinetic-in-america-as-farmers-targeted-by-terrorist-state-governments.html
Some good news GOP defeat "for the people" dem vote cheating act - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/reaganmccarthy/2021/06/22/hr-1-fails-n2591345?utm_source=breakingemail
WHO flip flops and now says children should not be vaxxed - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/21/world-health-organization-now-says-children-should-not-be-vaccinated-also-reports-of-jj-vaccine-recalled/
Wuhan gets science achievement prize - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/20/chinese-academy-of-science-nominates-wuhan-virology-lab-for-prestigious-2021-outstanding-science-and-technology-achievement-prize/
Unexplained bird deaths, no it's EMFs -https://strangesounds.org/2021/06/unexplained-deaths-zombie-birds-usa-kentucky-indiana-maryland-ohio-virginia-dc-west-virginiaalabama.html
More bird death info - https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/west-virginia/bird-deaths-wv/
Michigan Gov Whitmer hasn't been to her office in 2-3 years - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/wow-mi-citizens-told-gov-whitmer-cant-accept-thousands-affidavits-demanding-forensic-audit-hasnt-office-2-3-years-video/
New strategy for CRT, say it doesn't exist - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/06/21/as-rebellion-against-critical-race-theory-grows-left-turns-to-denial-dismissal/?
These trans people are just evil and need to go away - https://resistthemainstream.org/u-s-trans-olympic-athlete-my-goal-is-to-win-the-olympics-so-i-can-burn-a-u-s-flag-on-the-podium/
VA will offer transgender surgery - https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2021/06/19/va-to-offer-gender-surgery-to-transgender-vets-for-the-first-time/
Nellis air force base holds drag queen show for "morale" - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/21/exclusive-nellis-air-force-base-hosts-first-ever-drag-queen-show-essential-morale-cohesion-readiness/
Miss New Jersey won't win after this speech - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/holy-tiara-miss-new-jersey-beauty-contestant-blasts-orwellian-campus-censorship-in-fiery-speech/
Democrat leadership - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1406961980141887491
Solar panels way more expensive - https://twitter.com/ShellenbergerMD/status/1406999869164711943
Recommended reading on solar panels - https://michaelshellenberger.substack.com/p/why-everything-they-said-about-solar
Greatest ringtone - https://twitter.com/_RedWalrus_/status/1406742448575946756
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1407410786583027712
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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