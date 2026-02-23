BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Mexico: CJNG ambushed Nat'l Guard vehicles using remote controlled explosive devices
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
189 views • 1 day ago

That's how CJNG set up ambushes for the National Guard's vehicles.

Remote-controlled explosive devices were used.

Adding:

White House press secretary Caroline Levitt confirmed that the US provided "intelligence support" to Mexico.

The assistance was related to an operation that led to the killing of CJNG leader "El Mencho".

Washington states that the cooperation reflects the ongoing security coordination between the US and Mexico.

Her post:

The United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government in order to assist with an operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, in which Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes, an infamous drug lord and leader within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was eliminated. ‘El Mencho’ was a was a top target for the Mexican and United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland. Last year, President Trump rightfully designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization — because that’s exactly what it is. In this operation, three additional cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested. President Trump has been very clear — the United States will ensure narcoterrorists sending deadly drugs to our homeland are forced to face the wrath of justice they have long deserved. The Trump Administration also commends and thanks the Mexican military for their cooperation and successful execution of this operation.

Adding:

Regarding the successor to El Mencho.

If the death of the CJNG leader is indeed true, he has one direct candidate for succession - his stepson El 03.

Juan Carlos González Valencia, also known as El 03, has long been considered the operational boss of the cartel and the de facto deputy of El Mencho. In fact, it was he who represented the 'new generation' of leadership.

The question remains: will the other capos of the cartel maintain their loyalty to El 03, just as they were loyal to El Mencho.

politicseventscurrent
