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F**ked Checkers, Hyperinflation, UBI and MMT all En Route
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34 views • October 26, 2020
F**ked Checkers, Hyperinflation, UBI and MMT all En Route
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TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
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BofA: Fed Will Use Digital Dollars To Unleash Inflation, Universal Basic Income And Debt Forgiveness: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bofa-fed-will-use-digital-dollars-unleash-inflation-universal-basic-income-and-debt
83 Year Old Woman Hates The Lockdowns: https://twitter.com/BreesAnna/status/1318956287145725956
World Economic Forum Outlook:
https://twitter.com/wef/status/799632174043561984?s=20
AstraZeneca shares turn negative after Brazilian health authority says volunteer in Covid vaccine study dies: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/21/astrazeneca-shares-slide-after-brazilian-health-authority-says-volunteer-in-covid-vaccine-study-dies.html
At Least 36 Dead in S. Korea After Flu Shots as of 1 p.m. Friday: http://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?lang=e&;Seq_Code=157110
Google And Oracle Will Track The Vaccinated With ‘Incredibly Precise’ Tech: https://www.technocracy.news/google-and-oracle-will-track-the-vaccinated-with-incredibly-precise-tech/
Twitter removes top White House coronavirus adviser tweet claiming masks don't work: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/twitter-removes-tweet-from-top-white-house-masks-tweet
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
BofA: Fed Will Use Digital Dollars To Unleash Inflation, Universal Basic Income And Debt Forgiveness: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bofa-fed-will-use-digital-dollars-unleash-inflation-universal-basic-income-and-debt
83 Year Old Woman Hates The Lockdowns: https://twitter.com/BreesAnna/status/1318956287145725956
World Economic Forum Outlook:
https://twitter.com/wef/status/799632174043561984?s=20
AstraZeneca shares turn negative after Brazilian health authority says volunteer in Covid vaccine study dies: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/21/astrazeneca-shares-slide-after-brazilian-health-authority-says-volunteer-in-covid-vaccine-study-dies.html
At Least 36 Dead in S. Korea After Flu Shots as of 1 p.m. Friday: http://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?lang=e&;Seq_Code=157110
Google And Oracle Will Track The Vaccinated With ‘Incredibly Precise’ Tech: https://www.technocracy.news/google-and-oracle-will-track-the-vaccinated-with-incredibly-precise-tech/
Twitter removes top White House coronavirus adviser tweet claiming masks don't work: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/twitter-removes-tweet-from-top-white-house-masks-tweet
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