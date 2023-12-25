OVERPOPULATION CAN NEVER HAPPEN - EARTH CAN SUPPORT 1 TRILLION HUMANS

There is no man-made climate change, global warming is a lie and the planet is not overpopulated.

It is impossible for human beings to actually overpopulate this planet and just so you know it literally can support a trillion humans and more. The sheer size of this planet is one that the human brain really cannot comprehend and thus you all panic when some Loser on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation or CNN tells you that you should be afraid of overpopulation. Since white people represent less than 9% of the world's population, my strongest recommendation is every white family should have 10 kids or more right now!

Now Go Have Some Kids!

