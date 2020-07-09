3 Low Carb High Protein Recipes For Weight Loss Fast And Easy!

I hope you like all the recipes ♡



1 Roasted Chicken Salad Recipe 260 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



3.5 oz chiken breast

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

1 cup Letuce

1 tbsp corn

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

1/2 cup Tomatoes

1/4 dried origano

1/2 tsp mustard

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp water

salt and pepper to taste



Preparation



Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C)

In a bow add lemon juice, mustard, died origano and water, and mix everything. Dip the chicken breast in the mix, and bake in the centre of the oven for 20-25 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl. Add lettuce, tomatoes, corn, lemon juice, olive oil, black pepper and salt and mix everything.

Serve chicken breast with the salad





2 Stir-Fried Chicken With Bell Peppers 260 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 tsp olive oil

3 oz chicken breast, sliced into strips

1/2 red bell pepper, seeded, sliced into strips

1/2 yellow bell pepper, seeded, and sliced into strips

1 garlic clove, minced

1/3 cups stemmed and chopped fresh green beans

1 tsp chopped cilantro

1 tbsp olives

1/3 cup onion

Salt and pepper to taste





Preparation



Add oil to a pan over medium heat. Add onion, garlick and cook for about 2-3 minutes, add chicken strips, stir for 5 minutes. Add red and yellow peppers with 2 tbsp water salt and pepper stir everything and cover and cook for 5 minutes or vegetables are tender. Uncover and add geen beans, olives, cilandro, mix everything, and cook for an additional 30 seconds and serve.

Enjoy!





3 Tuna And White Beans 230 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



3 oz tuna, canned in water

1/3 cup canned white beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp white vinegar

1/2 cup lettuce

1 tsp parsley, chopped you can also use Basil, Oregano or other fresh herbs.

salt and ground black pepper



Preparation



In a large bowl, add lettuce, onion, tunna, white beans and set a side

In a small bow, add white vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper and mix everyhting then pour over the tuna/bean mixture and toss. and serve immediately.

Serve sprinkled with fresh chopped parsley.



I hope you like all the recipes ♡