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3 Low Carb High Protein Recipes For Weight Loss Fast And Easy!
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34 views • July 09, 2020
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
1 Roasted Chicken Salad Recipe 260 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
3.5 oz chiken breast
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
1 cup Letuce
1 tbsp corn
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp lemon juice
1/2 cup Tomatoes
1/4 dried origano
1/2 tsp mustard
2 tsp lemon juice
1 tbsp water
salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C)
In a bow add lemon juice, mustard, died origano and water, and mix everything. Dip the chicken breast in the mix, and bake in the centre of the oven for 20-25 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl. Add lettuce, tomatoes, corn, lemon juice, olive oil, black pepper and salt and mix everything.
Serve chicken breast with the salad
2 Stir-Fried Chicken With Bell Peppers 260 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 tsp olive oil
3 oz chicken breast, sliced into strips
1/2 red bell pepper, seeded, sliced into strips
1/2 yellow bell pepper, seeded, and sliced into strips
1 garlic clove, minced
1/3 cups stemmed and chopped fresh green beans
1 tsp chopped cilantro
1 tbsp olives
1/3 cup onion
Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
Add oil to a pan over medium heat. Add onion, garlick and cook for about 2-3 minutes, add chicken strips, stir for 5 minutes. Add red and yellow peppers with 2 tbsp water salt and pepper stir everything and cover and cook for 5 minutes or vegetables are tender. Uncover and add geen beans, olives, cilandro, mix everything, and cook for an additional 30 seconds and serve.
Enjoy!
3 Tuna And White Beans 230 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
3 oz tuna, canned in water
1/3 cup canned white beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp white vinegar
1/2 cup lettuce
1 tsp parsley, chopped you can also use Basil, Oregano or other fresh herbs.
salt and ground black pepper
Preparation
In a large bowl, add lettuce, onion, tunna, white beans and set a side
In a small bow, add white vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper and mix everyhting then pour over the tuna/bean mixture and toss. and serve immediately.
Serve sprinkled with fresh chopped parsley.
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
1 Roasted Chicken Salad Recipe 260 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
3.5 oz chiken breast
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
1 cup Letuce
1 tbsp corn
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp lemon juice
1/2 cup Tomatoes
1/4 dried origano
1/2 tsp mustard
2 tsp lemon juice
1 tbsp water
salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C)
In a bow add lemon juice, mustard, died origano and water, and mix everything. Dip the chicken breast in the mix, and bake in the centre of the oven for 20-25 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl. Add lettuce, tomatoes, corn, lemon juice, olive oil, black pepper and salt and mix everything.
Serve chicken breast with the salad
2 Stir-Fried Chicken With Bell Peppers 260 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 tsp olive oil
3 oz chicken breast, sliced into strips
1/2 red bell pepper, seeded, sliced into strips
1/2 yellow bell pepper, seeded, and sliced into strips
1 garlic clove, minced
1/3 cups stemmed and chopped fresh green beans
1 tsp chopped cilantro
1 tbsp olives
1/3 cup onion
Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
Add oil to a pan over medium heat. Add onion, garlick and cook for about 2-3 minutes, add chicken strips, stir for 5 minutes. Add red and yellow peppers with 2 tbsp water salt and pepper stir everything and cover and cook for 5 minutes or vegetables are tender. Uncover and add geen beans, olives, cilandro, mix everything, and cook for an additional 30 seconds and serve.
Enjoy!
3 Tuna And White Beans 230 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
3 oz tuna, canned in water
1/3 cup canned white beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp white vinegar
1/2 cup lettuce
1 tsp parsley, chopped you can also use Basil, Oregano or other fresh herbs.
salt and ground black pepper
Preparation
In a large bowl, add lettuce, onion, tunna, white beans and set a side
In a small bow, add white vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper and mix everyhting then pour over the tuna/bean mixture and toss. and serve immediately.
Serve sprinkled with fresh chopped parsley.
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
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