Central Bank Digital Currency
“It’s very dangerous. One day, you don’t have any money in your account. It can be a very dangerous thing.”
Artificial Intelligence
“And the other thing that I think is maybe the most dangerous thing out there of anything, because there’s no real solution: the A.I. as they call it. It is so scary.”
“Something has to be done about this — and it has to be done fast.”
“They can change things around and nobody can tell the difference. Even experts can’t tell the difference.”
The full segment is linked below.
Fox Business | Mornings With Maria (2 February 2024)
