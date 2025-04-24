@CIA.GOV LOOK AT THE WAY I DROP SHIT EVERYWHERE LIKE FUCK THE POTTY TRAINING WHILE MY WORK RISE LIKE A JAR THAT I THROW MY POCKET CHANGE IN! 🤣😎

https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420/videos

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1892295590819545568?t=v5drjYqjuUSuuESgAAb3dQ&s=19





The countries fighting for 6G leadership and what they plan for 2030 https://www.6gworld.com/exclusives/the-countries-fighting-for-6g-leadership-and-what-they-plan-for-2030/





.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1892289973669245284?t=YwZfxmePAEgolNGMwUcfdA&s=19





6G Market is expected to thrive during the forecast period 2024-2035





Source: https://www.techsciresearch.com/blog/global-race-to-6g-which-countries-are-leading-the-charge/4452.html

.

Yo Grok - Is the Human Body connected to the Internet of Nano Things at the Physical Layer under 6G?





.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1892299890035663161?t=0zGWaoz8E6uxK4BwtFZ_qw&s=19





The Role of 6G Technologies in Advancing Smart City Applications: Opportunities and Challenges

https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/16/7039





.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1914509015700398527?t=AvkQIS8YqYrb159vLh2Ccw&s=19





"Cognitive cityis a term which expands the concept of thesmart city[1]with the aspect ofcognitionor refers to a virtual environment where goal-driven communities gather to share knowledge. A physical cognitive city differs from conventional cities and smart cities in the fact that it is steadily learning through constantinteractionwith itscitizens" https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_city#:~:text=Cognitive%20city%20is%20a%20term,communities%20gather%20to%20share%20knowledge