Today's Daily Appetizer (Psalm 31:19)

Jonah's Prayer

Jonah 2:8 They that observe lying vanities forsake their own mercy.

Psalms 31:6 I have hated them that regard lying vanities: but I trust in the LORD.





Jeremiah Talks Of Fear On Every Side

Jeremiah 6:25 Go not forth into the field, nor walk by the way; for the sword of the enemy and fear is on every side.

Jeremiah 20:10 For I heard the defaming of many, fear on every side. Report, say they, and we will report it. All my familiars watched for my halting, saying, Peradventure he will be enticed, and we shall prevail against him, and we shall take our revenge on him.

Jeremiah 46:5 Wherefore have I seen them dismayed and turned away back? and their mighty ones are beaten down, and are fled apace, and look not back: for fear was round about, saith the Lord.

Jeremiah 49:29 Their tents and their flocks shall they take away: they shall take to themselves their curtains, and all their vessels, and their camels; and they shall cry unto them, Fear is on every side.

Psalms 31:13 For I have heard the slander of many: fear was on every side: while they took counsel together against me, they devised to take away my life.





Jesus Gives Up The Ghost

Luke 23:46 And when Jesus had cried with a loud voice, he said, Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit: and having said thus, he gave up the ghost.

Psalms 31:5 Into thine hand I commit my spirit: thou hast redeemed me, O LORD God of truth.









