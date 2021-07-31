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Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez: This is the final phase of a military psychological operation
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253 views • July 31, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/military-psychological-operation.html
Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez explains why this pandemic is a military psychological operation and why people shouldn't be swabbed nor jabbed.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez explains why this pandemic is a military psychological operation and why people shouldn't be swabbed nor jabbed.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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