SMArikat to Miller: US-tax payers have given Israel almost $23 billion in the last year, you have no leverage
109 views • 6 months ago

SMArikat: US-tax payers have given Israel almost $23 billion in the last year, you have no leverage? 

 Miller: They’re a sovereign country

Said: That received $22 billion

Miller: That number isn’t correct

Lee: What is correct number

Miller: The reason it’s hard to answer that question

Lee: That you don’t want to, that’s why

Adding the following day, 9th:

A report by the Watson Institution for International and Public Affairs shows that as of October 7, 2024, in just one year, the US has spent at least $22.76 billion on military aid to "Israel" and related US operations in the region (through September 30). 

According to the report, the US government has approved at least $17.9 billion in security assistance for Israeli military operations in Gaza and elsewhere from October 7, 2023, through September 2024, adding that this figure represents only a partial picture of total US support for the Israeli occupation forces over that time period. 

The report dubbed "Costs of War" is a research project focused on US military spending, as well as direct and indirect deaths associated with US wars and militarism. It covers the major economic costs of US support for "Israel’s" military operations and US regional presence since October 7, 2023.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
