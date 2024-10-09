SMArikat to Miller: US-tax payers have given Israel almost $23 billion in the last year, you have no leverage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SMArikat: US-tax payers have given Israel almost $23 billion in the last year, you have no leverage?
Miller: They’re a sovereign country
Said: That received $22 billion
Miller: That number isn’t correct
Lee: What is correct number
Miller: The reason it’s hard to answer that question
Lee: That you don’t want to, that’s why
Adding the following day, 9th:
A report by the Watson Institution for International and Public Affairs shows that as of October 7, 2024, in just one year, the US has spent at least $22.76 billion on military aid to "Israel" and related US operations in the region (through September 30).
According to the report, the US government has approved at least $17.9 billion in security assistance for Israeli military operations in Gaza and elsewhere from October 7, 2023, through September 2024, adding that this figure represents only a partial picture of total US support for the Israeli occupation forces over that time period.
The report dubbed "Costs of War" is a research project focused on US military spending, as well as direct and indirect deaths associated with US wars and militarism. It covers the major economic costs of US support for "Israel’s" military operations and US regional presence since October 7, 2023.