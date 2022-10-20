This Is What Weeds Are Telling You About Your Soil

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Turns out weed plants don’t just grow in your garden to annoy
you – they grow there for a reason! 👇
In this video, Gabe Brown, a regenerative agriculture expert who runs Brown’s Ranch, where he participates in “no-till” farming, dispels the misconception about weed plants. 👈
Weed plants, like dandelions for example, may actually HELPING you have healthier soil, Gabe claims. 🌻