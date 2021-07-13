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The Demasculation of Men Is Part of Satan Klaus' Great Reset
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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110 views • July 13, 2021
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Intro video: What would it take for you to get vaccinated? https://odysee.com/@LandryChamberlain:5/JohnOliverOutOfContext:3 Made by Landry Chamberlain and Tomas Van De Wiel

Doug Casey School Video About College And What To Do Instead
https://youtu.be/YSVaNNTCTWA

Covid ‘linked to erectile dysfunction’: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/covid-linked-to-erectile-dysfunction-dd5zjwkzv

Castration could help men to live LONGER: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9772601/Health-Castration-help-men-live-LONGER-sheep-study-suggests.html

Covid Vaccine Invented Before Covid, What’s Going On? (Niaid, Moderna Had Covid Vaccine Candidate Trials In December 2019): https://envirowatchrangitikei.wordpress.com/2021/07/12/covid-vaccine-invented-before-covid-whats-going-on-niaid-moderna-had-covid-vaccine-candidate-in-december-2019-mercola-md/

'We Are Almost Completely Paralyzed': Germany Declares Disaster After Massive Cyber Attack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zy49qZtPoQc

Graphene Oxide Structure: Graphene: What is it and Why is it Being Hailed as Revolutionary?
https://techbullion.com/graphene-what-is-it-and-why-is-it-being-hailed-as-revolutionary

Functionalized graphene oxide serves as a novel vaccine nano-adjuvant for robust stimulation of cellular immunity: https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2016/nr/c5nr09208f#!divAbstract

Nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier: https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en

There is no conclusive evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide: https://healthfeedback.org/claimreview/there-is-no-conclusive-evidence-that-the-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-contains-graphene-oxide/

British health chiefs quietly sneak out warning that Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines may cause heart damage in 'extremely rare' cases: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9765259/British-health-chiefs-sneak-warnings-Pfizer-Modernas-Covid-vaccines.html

Multiple Counties Now Significantly Lowering COVID Death Counts After Reviewing Actual Cause of Death: https://thefreethoughtproject.com/covid-19-death-tolls-lowered-after-recount/

A “VACCINATED” KID INFECTS 83 KIDS—MOSTLY “VACCINATED”—AT A PARTY, HAVING CAUGHT IT FROM HIS “VACCINATED” UNCLE, WHO GOT IT FROM ANOTHER “VACCINATED” CARRIER (ISRAEL): https://markcrispinmiller.com/2021/07/a-vaccinated-kid-infects-83-kids-mostly-vaccinated-at-a-party-having-caught-it-from-his-vaccinated-uncle-who-got-it-from-another-vaccinated-carrier/

Josep Pàmies reveals how to test negative in a PCR test: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/josep-pamies.html

How to fake a pandemic: https://t.me/c/1264095585/15233

How to fake a pandemic II: https://t.me/c/1264095585/15234

How to fake a pandemic III: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8FJEbtYAUXZz/

Why Crypto Is Booming in Nigeria Despite the Banking Ban: https://www.coindesk.com/crypto-booming-in-nigeria-despite-banking-ban

Paraguayan lawmakers to present Bitcoin bill on July 14: https://cointelegraph.com/news/paraguayan-lawmakers-to-present-bitcoin-bill-on-july-14
Keywords
cryptocurrencyvaxxcovid19
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