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CHP Talks - Dr. Irving Hexham on Embedded Christianity
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8 views • November 12, 2020
November 12, 2020: Dr. Irving Hexham is a Full Professor of Religious Studies at the University of Calgary. He spoke with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel on the impact of Christianity on Western culture, highlighting his research into the “embedding” of Christianity into Germany’s politics and government institutions following WW II. Dr. Hexham’s life story and academic accomplishments, his writings and research are referenced here: http://people.ucalgary.ca/~hexham/content/personal/hexham-cv-2011.pdf
Reference links to his writings and other info can be found here: http://people.ucalgary.ca/~hexham/
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Reference links to his writings and other info can be found here: http://people.ucalgary.ca/~hexham/
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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