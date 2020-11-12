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CHP Talks - Dr. Irving Hexham on Embedded Christianity
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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8 views • November 12, 2020
November 12, 2020: Dr. Irving Hexham is a Full Professor of Religious Studies at the University of Calgary. He spoke with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel on the impact of Christianity on Western culture, highlighting his research into the “embedding” of Christianity into Germany’s politics and government institutions following WW II. Dr. Hexham’s life story and academic accomplishments, his writings and research are referenced here: http://people.ucalgary.ca/~hexham/content/personal/hexham-cv-2011.pdf

Reference links to his writings and other info can be found here: http://people.ucalgary.ca/~hexham/

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Keywords
politicschristianitycanadaangela merkelchp canadachristian heritage partyrod tayloruniversity of calgarypeter vogelcdudr irving hexhamucalgarychristian democratic unionembedded christianitysalt and light
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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