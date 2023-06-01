Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BNDcaust Schlafentzugsfolter 01.06.2023 Leute Bill Binney (Technischer Director NSA) ist auf unserer Seite
13 views
channel image
❌Adrian Milosevic❌
Published 16 hours ago |
Donate

https://de.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Binney


Dr Katherine Horton and Bill Binney

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=COJi50XXvbo


Keine Eigengefährdung Schlafstörungen Adrian Lachstädter PDF

https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/TeleClinicPerschka:a


https://archive.org/details/geheimdienstkriminalitat-dr.-katherine-horton


How to detect NAZI Implants/Chips on the Head (Targeted Individuals) (Stop 007)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QCHb6NCgpSk


Aceco MK2 Wanzensuchgerät funktioniert auch für illegale Körperchips also Implantate

https://stop007.org/home/faq/#Aceco

Keywords
united nationshelpstop007orgcease and desistamnesty international

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket