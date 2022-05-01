Dr. Jessica Rose: Covid Vaccines To Digitize Human, Pandemic Treaty Total Loss Of Sovereignty

MIRRORED from Geopolitics&Empire

Dr. Jessica Rose discusses the fraud we've all experienced over the past few years in relation to the pandemic. The data shows negative efficacy regarding the COVID19 vaccine, meaning that it's actually hurting you. If they can lie about issues surrounding COVID19 so easily, then what have they been lying about the whole time? She goes into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and how the adverse event and death reports related to COVID19 injections are off the chart. The FDA and CDC are not even looking at the data. She believes the vaccine is a segueway into introducing new injection platforms, normalizing injections, and digitizing the human. She agrees the goal of the Vaccine Passports is to install the Social Credit System. The WHO Pandemic Treaty will be the total loss of sovereignty for all countries and individuals. That's the end.