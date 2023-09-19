Barbarism & Lies

Media Bias: It’s Called Mendacity
* This is our fight.
* If we can’t defend human life, the movement is worth nothing.
* Mollie Hemingway: NBC’s Kristen Welker Lied Repeatedly About Dems’ Extreme Abortion Position
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 19 September 2023
https://rumble.com/v3j0pnj-the-lies-come-flying-out-ep.-2091-09192023.html
