Tactical PE - No Charges For California 7-11 Clerks Who Thwarted Robbery Attempt

Presented on US Sports Net by Real Life Self Defense:
In
demand tactical trainer for elite government agencies fbi, dea, dhs and
tsa helps regular men and women of ANY age or ability defend themselves
so they can stay safe and get home.
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/RealLifeSelfDefense1
On today's show, no
charges are being sought for the two brave 7-11 clerks who beat back a
would-be-robber that made international news last week.
Stick around for the 2nd half of today's show for some mind training tips on what you are willing to fight for with coach Gillete. Stay safe, be armed and trained. Let's roll!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.