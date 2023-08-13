Tactical PE - No Charges For California 7-11 Clerks Who Thwarted Robbery Attempt

Presented on US Sports Net by Real Life Self Defense:

In demand tactical trainer for elite government agencies fbi, dea, dhs and tsa helps regular men and women of ANY age or ability defend themselves so they can stay safe and get home.

Learn more @ https://bit.ly/RealLifeSelfDefense1

On today's show, no charges are being sought for the two brave 7-11 clerks who beat back a would-be-robber that made international news last week.

Stick around for the 2nd half of today's show for some mind training tips on what you are willing to fight for with coach Gillete. Stay safe, be armed and trained. Let's roll!