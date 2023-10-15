Create New Account
Is Sunday Worship in the Bible?
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago

Robert Breaker


Oct 13, 2023


Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about "Sunday Worship" and asks if it is found in the Bible itself, or if it's some "made up thing" by the Catholic Church around 200-300 A.D.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QimUGgq-B2M

biblechristiansundayworshipsabbathrobert breaker

