JAMES FETZER ON THE 9/11 COVER-UP - JERM WARFARE / SEPT. 10, 2022
Published 2 months ago |
Jim Fetzer


James Fetzer, who has been on my podcast a few times, has been investigating 9/11 for many years and, in my opinion, has the most persuasive hypothesis. In the following two-hour conversation, James presents 135 slides and an enormous amount of critique, including:
what happened (or didn’t happen) at the Pentagon;
what happened (or didn’t happen) at Shanksville;
why planes could not have crashed into the Twin Towers;
why two of the four planes didn’t even take off;
why Osama and Muslim “terrorists” were a false flag;
the use of “mini-nukes” (which gives weight to the spike in cancers);
the names and faces of those involved; and
the motivations behind the operation.
I recommend watching instead of listening, for obvious reasons.

https://jermwarfare.com/podcast/james-fetzer-911

