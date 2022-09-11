JAMES FETZER ON THE 9/11 COVER-UP - JERM WARFARE / SEPT. 10, 2022

Jim Fetzer





James Fetzer, who has been on my podcast a few times, has been investigating 9/11 for many years and, in my opinion, has the most persuasive hypothesis. In the following two-hour conversation, James presents 135 slides and an enormous amount of critique, including:

what happened (or didn’t happen) at the Pentagon;

what happened (or didn’t happen) at Shanksville;

why planes could not have crashed into the Twin Towers;

why two of the four planes didn’t even take off;

why Osama and Muslim “terrorists” were a false flag;

the use of “mini-nukes” (which gives weight to the spike in cancers);

the names and faces of those involved; and

the motivations behind the operation.

I recommend watching instead of listening, for obvious reasons.

https://jermwarfare.com/podcast/james-fetzer-911