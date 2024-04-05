Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Code 33: Of the Masonic Number and Beyond
channel image
The Open Scroll
252 Subscribers
13 views
Published 20 hours ago

The highest recognized rank of Freemasonry is the 33rd, so the number 33 is seen as a symbol of Freemasonry. The number 33 has many shades of deeper meaning and it behooves us to learn what makes this number so widespread in occultism.


2 Corinthians 2:11: "so that no advantage would be taken of us by Satan, for we are not ignorant of his schemes."


Resources Referenced in this video:

Series Links: Code 33

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2013/06/series-links-code-33.html


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Code33.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
masonicsymbolismfreemason

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket