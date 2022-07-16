Gonzalo Lira: American Power Has Collapsed, It's Pulling Down the Rest of the World With It

Gonzalo Lira discusses the collapse of American power and how Washington has decided to pull down the rest of the world instead of accepting a graceful decline. The Russians have the upper-hand in Ukraine and will win the war. The U.S. now wants to pivot to war with Iran and eventually China. If the U.S. feels it is losing, in its hubris and pride it may seek to use nuclear weapons. The European project is over, Europe is dead. He comments on the Western world's fall into totalitarianism and turn toward the use of population control systems such as social credit and digital currency. The best places to escape to are countries that are poor, backward, and low-tech with lots of food.





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Websites

Twitter https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968

Gonzalo Lira II YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUzUq5L9NFv2GMVGbEBgkg





About Gonzalo Lira

Gonzalo is a Chilean-American author, filmmaker, blogger, and YouTuber who has been covering the Ukraine war since its beginning.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)