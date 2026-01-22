PD Lawton - Boko Haram, Nigeria & South Africa’s Geopolitical Fault Lines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse
Freedom International
Thursday, January 22, 2026
12:00 PM EST
Guest: PD Lawton
Topic:
Boko Haram, Nigeria & South Africa’s Geopolitical Fault Lines
Guest Bio
PD Lawton is an independent geopolitical analyst, historian, and writer focused on African geopolitics. Her work centers on Nigeria, South Africa, and insurgency-driven political economies, including the rise and evolution of Boko Haram.
She is the creator and editor of AfricanAgenda.net, a platform dedicated to in-depth geopolitical analysis of Africa and its global intersections.
Featured article:
https://africanagenda.net/boko-haram-a-golden-commercial-venture/
Special Guest Host
Warren Monty Quesnell
Facebook | Citizen Journalist
Creator & Host
Grace Asagra, RN, PhD
