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Were Dinosaurs Prior to Adam & Eve?
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23 views • August 02, 2021
When did dinosaurs live? The 'National Catholic Register' had an article by Stacy Trasancos titled 'What Do You Say When Kids Ask About Dinosaurs?' She brought up some dangers with the 'young earth creationists' and stated that dinosaurs were prior to Adam and Eve. Yet, she basically said that the first few verses of Genesis 1 should not be trusted. Yet, that is not the case. Does the Bible support any type of time gap between Genesis 1:1 and 1:2? Is there a gap symbol shown in the Masoretic text? Did the KJV and NKJV translator err in translating a disjunctive as a conjunctive? Must the earth only be about 6,000 years old? Is billions of years possible? Getting to dinosaurs themselves, do the fossil records support them being prior to a time of replenishment? Could dinosaurs have been destroyed by a 'dark ice age' or does the Great Flood of Noah's time make the most sense? Did the old Worldwide Church of God bring up several facts that 'young earth fundamentalists' misunderstand and discount? Is the Bible scientifically reliable? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
A written article of related interest is available titled 'NCR: What Do You Say When Kids Ask About Dinosaurs?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/ncr-what-do-you-say-when-kids-ask-about-dinosaurs/
Here are links to two free online books mentioned:
'The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN: Why Did God Create Anything? Why Did God Make You?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
'Is God’s Existence Logical? ' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GodLogical.pdf
A written article of related interest is available titled 'NCR: What Do You Say When Kids Ask About Dinosaurs?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/ncr-what-do-you-say-when-kids-ask-about-dinosaurs/
Here are links to two free online books mentioned:
'The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN: Why Did God Create Anything? Why Did God Make You?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
'Is God’s Existence Logical? ' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GodLogical.pdf
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