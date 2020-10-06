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MILLIONS IN EUROPE SAY “NO!” TO LOCKDOWN
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212 views • October 06, 2020
MILLIONS IN EUROPE SAY “NO!” TO LOCKDOWN
For months, European countries have erupted with peaceful, yet passionate, protests disagreeing with mask mandates, economic shutdown, and the damaging effects on our elderly and children. Only recently has the law enforcement been given orders that seem to want to shut down their voices by any means necessary. Outspoken German doctor, Heiko Shoning MD, joins Del to discuss his recent arrest, and his strategy on how the world says “no to organized crime” pushing lockdown agendas.
#StandUPX #London #SpeakersCorner #Germany #FreeHeiko
For months, European countries have erupted with peaceful, yet passionate, protests disagreeing with mask mandates, economic shutdown, and the damaging effects on our elderly and children. Only recently has the law enforcement been given orders that seem to want to shut down their voices by any means necessary. Outspoken German doctor, Heiko Shoning MD, joins Del to discuss his recent arrest, and his strategy on how the world says “no to organized crime” pushing lockdown agendas.
#StandUPX #London #SpeakersCorner #Germany #FreeHeiko
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