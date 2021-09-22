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9/13/2021 FDA vaccine regulators argue against COVID-19 vaccine boosters in New International Review. Director of Research of Pandemic HealthAlliance, Dr. Ryan Cole believes that the stepping down of some long-standing FDA senior officials is considered a challenge with the bureaucratic circus. It’s moral and ethical to stand up for humanity.