Monstrous Lies on Gaia TV about the 20 and Back Secret Space Program. AI Video

This is a very good AI video! It's based upon my blog: https://www.brianruhe.ca/monstrous-lies-on-gaia-tv/



Fake whistleblower Corey Goode “admitted that his stories were false and he insulted his followers by blaming them for being deluded enough to believe him in the first place!”

Gaia TV publishes monstrous lies. They have about 8,000 videos and you pay about $15 per month for a subscription. They have a series on the Secret Space Program with vast, complex lies by their guests, such as William Thompkins, Robert Wood, Jason Rice, Randy Cramer, Tony Rodrigues, Emery Smith and Michael Jaco. I believe that the ethical thing to do is to use free speech to out them so I feel an obligation to write this post.

I tried the free week on Gaia and I put Corey Goode’s name in the search bar and he has been deleted off their platform. He was their first and most famous “whistleblower” since 2015 when David Wilcox interviewed him for hundreds of episodes. Goode boasts that their stock went up from $68,000,000 to about $350,000,000 during 2015 – 2018, when his show reached it’s peak. But after being dropped from new episodes at Gaia in 2018, then in 2022, Goode sued Gaia and their speakers for stealing his intellectual property. He admitted that his stories were false. David Wilcox is much more famous and this debacle utterly ruined Wilcox’s reputation in the UFO community.

You can see YouTube videos of Corey Goode reluctantly admitting what he did. See these links:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/rs-I2keCpxY

Corey Goode deposition, session 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FO9grNOylLo

There are over six hours of this deposition, most of which is boring so I don’t recommend you waste your time. To get vital admissions start at minute 10:00 in session 3, above and go to minute 30:00, then jump to 40:00 – 50:00. You can see Goode struggling to not admit that he lied but he does say it is his “creation”. Those parts are worth watching and provide much morbid fascination.......... you can read the rest at the link above or watch this video.

Some Sources

https://www.gaia.com/

I recommended, “Defeating the Narcissists in Ufology. Richard Dolan The Big Picture” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqpWk_MG_0E Richard Dolan says that when one of these disreputable people gets knocked down, there’s a dozen more waiting to take their place. Well, Dolan’s prophecy has come true. They are all lairs. Paid, premeditated, methodical and pathological liars.

Q&A with Jay Weidner and Corey Good – Cosmic Disclosure – GaiamTV (Oct. 8, 2015)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ov9KH3Q1UZQ

Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.

Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio