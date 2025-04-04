Throwback: Almost 40 years ago, Trump said other nations were "ripping off the United States" and laughing at us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: Almost 40 years ago, Donald Trump said other nations were "ripping off the United States" and laughing at us.
"I was tired, and I think a lot of people are tired of watching other countries ripping off the United States... they laugh at us. Behind our backs, they laugh at us because of our own stupidity," Trump said. From the Larry King show.