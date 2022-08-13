THE SEX INDUSTRY FLOPHOUSE - REAL TIME SEX CAPTIVITY/ ABUSE/ TRAFFICKING

#TRAFFIC #PROPHECY #SEX

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: THESE ARE REAL ISSUES BEING REVEALED BY THE SPIRIT OF GOD. There is a type of human trafficking location that looks like wealth, sitting undetected in the middle of the best neighborhoods. Men, women, children of all ages held hostage amidst top-notch security, with a "corporate staff" to meet their basic needs and make sure they don't escape. Rape, murder, sodomy, abortion, SELLING HUMAN SEX FOR MONEY AGAINST THEIR WILL, tough body-guards who don't intervene unless it's to stop the "merchandise" being killed. Pretty escort girls who get to leave now and then as sex pets, favorite. Meanwhile the weak, the marginalized, the children are used up like meat. IT'S A SICK ERA WE'RE IN AND TECHNOLOGY MAKES IT ALL POSSIBLE. Powerful customers & "friends" of the industry keep it hidden, "legal" and operational. WAKE UP SLEEPING CHURCH, STOP SHAMING YOURSELVES BY BEING UNREPENTANT SUPPORTERS OF SIN!





READ THIS POST ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/31/the-sex-industry-flophouse-july-31-2022/





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READ DESCRIPTION BOX OF THIS VIDEO, READ WHAT I SAID. I've made myself crystal clear in this video, let it be known.

MY WEBSITE: https://the-masters-voice.com

THIS PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/31/the-sex-industry-flophouse-july-31-2022/

THAT POLICE STORY: https://youtube.com/watch?v=HERShPhJwPg

SMALL SCALE MANSION TRAFFICKING: https://youtube.com/watch?v=HZ59l_DTCYM

"THE UNTOUCHABLES" ELITE TRAFFICKING: https://youtube.com/watch?v=NF5JZJEOTLM





I did not watch this last documentary. It has too many edits of women wearing nothing. However I skimmed with my cursor, and every time I stopped it landed on a black woman talking about an old man using wealth and power to rape women. He had an entire staff employed to monitor & drug women, to 'prep' them for his choosing. The woman says he 'recruited' women and girls at insider parties held at his house promising them FAKE MODELING CAREERS!!!! SO LISTEN WELL Miss 16- 25 YR OLD WHO THINKS EVERY AGED PERVERT IS AN INSIDE TRACK TO THE BIG TIME, AND LISTEN WELL PARENTS WHO NEVER INVESTIGATE ANYTHING ONCE THE HOSTS ARE RICH, "WELL KNOWN" & PROMISING YOUR CHILD WILL BE A STAR.😐 I did not watch this documentary, it is included as an example. I do not suggest any man should watch it. Know when to say no. Women, go ahead and see the realities of how a house can be sitting in a town or city killing people & nobody ever knows.



