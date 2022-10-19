COVID Shot's effect on the blood & transfusions, spike protein in breastmilk | Ep 35

Medical researcher Dr. Jessica Rose sounds off on the myocarditis inconsistencies in VAERS, the American Red Cross' announcement not to label donated blood "vaxxed or unvaxxed" and the effects that could have on those receiving transfusions of vaccinated blood on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA. She also talks about the spike protein passing through breastmilk, and how the statistics in VAERs are being manipulated but yet we are still seeing shocking data, despite their attempts to censor it. We The Patriots USA is helping to represent former sports broadcaster Teryn Gregson, who was pregnant while fired over the mandates. The topic of mothers and babies being affected by this technology is close to her heart.





