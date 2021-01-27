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Violence, arson and looting "incited' by Democrats and whitewashed by the media. This is inciting violence!
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110 views • January 27, 2021
Democrats are the ones who have committed insurrection. They supported, funded, enabled BLM, Antifa to riot, burn things, destroy property, hurt people for over a year and they continue doing so. The media is just as guilty, for whitewashing the violence!
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