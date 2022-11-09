Is North Korea Aiding in Escalating Ukraine War by Supplying Moscow with Artillery Shells ?

https://gnews.org/articles/515385
Summary：11/03/2022 North Korea is suspected of secretly transporting a large number of artillery shells to an arsenal in Russia, a move that has been condemned by the U.S. In response, the U.S. may impose sanctions on North Korea. Pyongyang has denied the act.
