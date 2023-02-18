Our own leaders declared war on us...

After the plannedemic, the so called `war in ukraine` was foisted on us. This video explains why. Our leaders didn`t want us remembering what they did to us. They terrorized their own citizens, from Russia to South Africa to Columbia, they beat us, they caged us like animals, they shut down our businesses, they forbade us from visiting our families, they treated us all like criminals! Of Course they don`t want you thinking about how you were treated by your own Politicians and Police and National media. It was a disgrace, a crime , an outrage! So roll on the `ukraine war`, roll on the increase in prices for everything, from petrol to milk, they want to keep you baffled, confused, and so stressed that you can`t think about what they did to you! Now is the time to remember the last 3 years, remember exactly how you were lied to, coerced, charged with committing offences, ridiculed and blasted with lying propaganda! We have been deceived, we were caught unprepared, everything happened so quickly , it was like we were caught in the headlights, dazzled by the lies. But now we have stopped , we have carefully considered what they did to us and we will Not allow this to happen again. We are not criminals, we are normal people and we have realized that it is criminals who rule over us, we trusted them, we believed they were reasonable people, but we now know our leaders are criminals, and we will Never allow them to abuse us again! If they try, say No. On this hill we will die.

