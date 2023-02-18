Our own leaders declared war on us...

After the plannedemic, the so called `war in ukraine` was foisted on us.
This video explains why. Our leaders didn`t want us remembering what
they did to us. They terrorized their own citizens, from Russia to South
Africa to Columbia, they beat us, they caged us like animals, they shut
down our businesses, they forbade us from visiting our families, they
treated us all like criminals! Of Course they don`t want you thinking
about how you were treated by your own Politicians and Police and
National media. It was a disgrace, a crime , an outrage! So roll on the
`ukraine war`, roll on the increase in prices for everything, from
petrol to milk, they want to keep you baffled, confused, and so stressed
that you can`t think about what they did to you! Now is the time to
remember the last 3 years, remember exactly how you were lied to,
coerced, charged with committing offences, ridiculed and blasted with
lying propaganda! We have been deceived, we were caught unprepared,
everything happened so quickly , it was like we were caught in the
headlights, dazzled by the lies. But now we have stopped , we have
carefully considered what they did to us and we will Not allow this to
happen again. We are not criminals, we are normal people and we have
realized that it is criminals who rule over us, we trusted them, we
believed they were reasonable people, but we now know our leaders are
criminals, and we will Never allow them to abuse us again! If they try,
say No. On this hill we will die.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.