THE BATTLE FOR THE SOUL OF AMERICA! Part 7 of Wake Up, America! The Information War is ON!

Recorded Dec. 8, 2020. Is Ezra Cohen Watnick "Q"?



It's now the Rise of the Spiritual Warriors of this generation. This is how we will take our country back and all we were once founded upon.



This continues coverage of the Spiritual War over America, as well as news and intel of how it's playing out at the White House, the Dept. of Defense, the C I A, and God's effective plan to use POTUS and the presidential election to expose this present-day evil that has tried to dominate the political realm in hopes of taking control of this nation - and our part to play in it.



Photo is of the painting inspired by a vision believed to be seen by General George Washington when he went off to pray at Valley Forge and came back stunned, and he saw all the large scale wars that were to be fought over America, retold years later by one of his Soldiers. Whether truth, legend, or myth... it's prophecies have been coming true.



ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.



Because the mainstream media won't tell you.



WE are now the news.