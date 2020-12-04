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Ep. 28 Paul Heroux PhD, Professor of Toxicology and Health Effects of Electromagnetism on 5G affects
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93 views • December 04, 2020
Wonderful discussion on cellular oxygenation processes and diseases including cancer, under 5G millimeter waves. Dr. Heroux is one of the few if not only researchers to see what happens to cancer in the presence of millimeter waves. Clue: Its not good. We talk about engineers engineering our health, and ask them to do better. Paul Heroux PhD, Professor of Toxicology and Health Effects of Electromagnetism, McGill University of Medicine, is a scientist with experience in physics (BSc, MSc and PhD), engi-neering (15 years), and the health sciences (30 years). He is Professor, Occupational Health Program Director and Medical Scientist in the Dept. of Surgery at McGill University. Contact: [email protected] Dr. Heroux's bio page: https://www.mcgill.ca/epi-biostat-occh/paul-heroux 5G Health Effects Dr. Paul Heroux of McGill University https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kdnO3jtGgQ As always, do your own research. Like, subscribe and share if you enjoy this content. If you would like to contribute to preserving this legacy of informed information, you can donate here: https://paypal.me/AllisonTeague?locale.x=en_US
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