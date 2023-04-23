"Do Not Take a Single Prisoner Anymore" - head of the PMC 'Wagner' Yevgeny Prigozhin said - that from now on the PMC Fighters will Destroy all Ukrainian Soldiers on the Battlefield

❗️"Do not take a single prisoner anymore" - the head of the PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin said that from now on the PMC fighters will destroy all Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield .
The statement was made by Prigozhin against the background of the publication of the radio interception of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which discusses the execution of a wounded fighter of the Wagner PMC who was captured by them.
