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Odells Peach Stand Rambler Blonde Ale 4.25/5
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10 views • June 17, 2021
Odells makes some really fine brews. This is another example of a well crafted brew. Peach is the new Mango I guess and as far as I'm concerned it's an improvement. On the nose she is lightly peachy and delicious smelling. The initial hit is interestingly different. She comes in vacant before finally registering the peach on the taste buds. She fills the mouth just fine and has a long burn thru the middle. She finishes up clean and crisp after which is a really intriguing profile. Refreshing and drinkable this is a solid brew for the summer.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me. Also for watching ,liking and sharing.
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Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me. Also for watching ,liking and sharing.
Be the Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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