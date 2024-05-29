Rybar Live: Situation in Asia and the Pacific, May 27-28

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

«In New Caledonia, French President Macron has decided to end the state of emergency. This is a political decision rather than a statement based on reality»

Adding:

❗️The DPRK sent 150 balloons filled with garbage and manure to South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported, citing Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to the South Korean military, the balloons began crossing the border on the evening of Tuesday, May 28, and fell in various locations across the country, reaching the southeastern province of South Gyeongsang.

"[We] sternly warn North Korea to immediately cease its inhumane and vulgar actions," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff