The Broken Centralized System and the Need for Decentralization, an interview with Todd Pittner

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🎥 Watch the full interview at https://www.brighteon.com/channels/decentralizetv/videos/all
Centralized systems are showing cracks everywhere—from energy and finance to healthcare and infrastructure. More people are recognizing the risks of putting everything under one roof. Diversification, self-reliance, and decentralization aren’t trends—they’re strategies for navigating an increasingly unpredictable world.
#Decentralization #SelfReliance #Preparedness #Resilience #FuturePlanning #IndependentLiving #Freedom
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