Dirty bomb, false flag, nuclear bomb, Red lines, Ukrainian Nazi, false flag, Russian nukes on high alert

PRE-EMPTIVE ELECTION DENYING: HILLARY CLINTON SEES VAST RIGHT-WING CONSPIRACY TO STEAL 2024 ELECTION

OCT 25

Hillary Clinton is celebrating Halloween early this year. The failed presidential candidate posted a video to Twitter that tries to scare Democrats into voting for the party’s leftwing extremist candidates in America’s midterm elections in November. Early voting has started in many U.S. states. In the video produced by Crush The Coup, Mrs. Clinton warns that Republicans have a plan to steal the 2024 presidential election. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/25/22.