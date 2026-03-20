Prophetic Warning: Joe Kent Resigns Iran War Escalates 911 Exposing Genesis to Revelation Timeline





Join Amanda Grace LIVE as she covers current events happening within this 30 day window. Don't miss this prophetic warning and insight into the biblical times we are living in! Tune in March 19, 2026 at 5:30pm ET!





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