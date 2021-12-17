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Outside of Studio One (End Times Message)
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49 views • December 17, 2021
The wind was blowing in a cold front that day just as the Almighty God is blowing the Winds of Change across the world today. People are oblivious to the situation happening right now; "it's just another vaccine", "it's just another earthquake", it's just another volcano", " it's just another war". I'm scared, I need a kitten to hug. Thanks for listening and sharing.
All sound tracks a product of Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
All editing by Charis Kelley Studios - SoundWorKs 2021.
All sound tracks a product of Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
All editing by Charis Kelley Studios - SoundWorKs 2021.
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