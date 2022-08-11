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Decalcify Your Pineal Gland With Iodine (Scientifically Proven)





In today's video, I wanted to share with you a scientifically proven way to decalcify your pineal gland of fluoride and that is with the use of Iodine which is an essential mineral for the body.





I fully go into an extensive study done on humans which found that with just one 50mg dose of Iodine that the participants in the study had a 78% increase in fluoride excretion in their urine, I also talk about why Iodine is one of the best things to decalcify the pineal gland and remove fluoride in the whole entire body as well.





I also talk about why people need mega doses of Iodine to safely and effectively remove fluoride, the Iodine companion nutrients and so much more on everything you need to know on the specific subject of using Iodine to fully decalcify the pineal gland.





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