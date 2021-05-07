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Can Healthy People Spread COVID? - Dr Sam Bailey
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171 views • May 07, 2021
"Asymptomatic Transmission" is a new phrase that came up in 2020. Never in history had we heard of it... How on earth do people buy into it? Time to blow the lid on this one...
* References:
1. Oracle Films:
https://www.oraclefilms.com/
2. Dr Robin Wakeling:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210122084831/http://robinwakeling.com/
3. Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19):
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission-on-covid-19-final-report.pdf
4. Occurrence and transmission potential of asymptomatic and presymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections: A living systematic review and meta-analysis:
https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1003346
5. Estimating the Extent of True Asymptomatic COVID-19 and Its Potential for Community Transmission: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis:
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3586675
6. Presymptomatic Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 — Singapore, January 23–March 16, 2020:
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6914e1.htm
7. Epidemiologic Features and Clinical Course of Patients Infected With SARS-CoV-2 in Singapore:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2762688
8. Temporal dynamics in viral shedding and transmissibility of COVID-19:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0869-5#Fig2
9. Mark Slifka & Gina Gao response to above paper:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-1046-6
* Source: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
* References:
1. Oracle Films:
https://www.oraclefilms.com/
2. Dr Robin Wakeling:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210122084831/http://robinwakeling.com/
3. Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19):
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission-on-covid-19-final-report.pdf
4. Occurrence and transmission potential of asymptomatic and presymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections: A living systematic review and meta-analysis:
https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1003346
5. Estimating the Extent of True Asymptomatic COVID-19 and Its Potential for Community Transmission: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis:
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3586675
6. Presymptomatic Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 — Singapore, January 23–March 16, 2020:
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6914e1.htm
7. Epidemiologic Features and Clinical Course of Patients Infected With SARS-CoV-2 in Singapore:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2762688
8. Temporal dynamics in viral shedding and transmissibility of COVID-19:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0869-5#Fig2
9. Mark Slifka & Gina Gao response to above paper:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-1046-6
* Source: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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