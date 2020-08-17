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CUOMO INDIGNANT AS NY INVESTIGATES NURSING HOME DEATHS
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1657 views • August 17, 2020
CUOMO INDIGNANT AS NY INVESTIGATES NURSING HOME DEATHS
While New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to drag his feet on an independent investigation into unnecessary nursing home deaths, more evidence has emerged that the state’s nursing home mortality rates are higher than reported. It was discovered that the state’s mortality reporting omitted residents who died in hospitals. Experts are estimating that the true rates may be almost double their current level.
While New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to drag his feet on an independent investigation into unnecessary nursing home deaths, more evidence has emerged that the state’s nursing home mortality rates are higher than reported. It was discovered that the state’s mortality reporting omitted residents who died in hospitals. Experts are estimating that the true rates may be almost double their current level.
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