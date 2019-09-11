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AOC Wants Trump Impeached And Cant Answer The One Easy Question She Was Asked
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37 views • September 11, 2019
Crazy Eyes Cortez wants Trump Impeached, knows she won't get it done, then wants all Republicans to state publicly that they won't impeach him, then she lies, then she can't answer a question properly.
"The opening remark: "I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this President, knowing his corruption, having it on the record so that they can have that stain on their careers rest of their lives because this is outrageous."
She'll be out of a job in 2020.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gotta go!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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"The opening remark: "I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this President, knowing his corruption, having it on the record so that they can have that stain on their careers rest of their lives because this is outrageous."
She'll be out of a job in 2020.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gotta go!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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