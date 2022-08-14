IRS Guns, Trump Raid, Zelensky Exortion, Vax Trial Fraud Pattern, Clif High: The Khazarian Agency!

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Archaix:history of the Race of Adam: https://youtu.be/PrevwT1gaTc
Vought Laying Groundwork for Next GOP President to Neutralize Federal Swamp’s Bureaucracy https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/vought-laying-groundwork-for-next-gop-president-to-neutralize-federal-swamps-bureaucracy_4652754.html
Paul Wallis and Mauro Biglino, Yahweh:part 3 https://youtu.be/OaXpDsjVumk
Gateway pundit: deaths from non Covid up. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/wayne-root-33-dead-sick-friends-since-wedding-8-months-ago-33-vaxxed-vaccine-death-disease-cluster/
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