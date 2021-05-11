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Jerusalem Protests Burst into Flames as Globalist Economic Warfare Explodes
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340 views • May 11, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the reality behind the fiery protest at the Temple Mount as the globalists ramp up their economic warfare to bring humanity to its knees.
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