https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading🗣 The big questions are, when will the economy completely collapse? And how can I protect my family and my wealth before it does? I will answer both questions by showing you historic cycle indicators and the current actions of those who are in control of your money. Because we are at the end stage of both the regime and currency shift, otherwise known as the changing world order. There are six stages to the shift, and Ray Dalio just wrote this month that we're approaching the final stage, the breakdowns are escalating. If you understand history, you know there are always winners and losers in every crisis. I'm going to show you exactly where we are, what's coming, and how you can position yourself to win. 📖 Chapters:
0:00 End of Fiat Money Regime
3:15 Central Banks Purchase Record Gold
7:37 Internal Order-Disorder Cycle
11:49 Stage 6 = War
16:14 Dollar’s Purchasing Power
20:20 Example of Gold's Purchasing Power 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/regime-shift-changing-world-order/
