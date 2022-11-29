Regime Shift & Changing World Order

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Nov 29, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 The big questions are, when will the economy completely collapse? And how can I protect my family and my wealth before it does? I will answer both questions by showing you historic cycle indicators and the current actions of those who are in control of your money. Because we are at the end stage of both the regime and currency shift, otherwise known as the changing world order. There are six stages to the shift, and Ray Dalio just wrote this month that we're approaching the final stage, the breakdowns are escalating. If you understand history, you know there are always winners and losers in every crisis. I'm going to show you exactly where we are, what's coming, and how you can position yourself to win. 📖 Chapters:

0:00 End of Fiat Money Regime

3:15 Central Banks Purchase Record Gold

7:37 Internal Order-Disorder Cycle

11:49 Stage 6 = War

16:14 Dollar’s Purchasing Power

