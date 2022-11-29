Create New Account
Regime Shift & Changing World Order
Nov 29, 2022
 Nov 29, 2022
Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD11262022&month=2022-11  or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD11262022  For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here: 
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading🗣 The big questions are, when will the economy completely collapse? And how can I protect my family and my wealth before it does? I will answer both questions by showing you historic cycle indicators and the current actions of those who are in control of your money. Because we are at the end stage of both the regime and currency shift, otherwise known as the changing world order. There are six stages to the shift, and Ray Dalio just wrote this month that we're approaching the final stage, the breakdowns are escalating. If you understand history, you know there are always winners and losers in every crisis. I'm going to show you exactly where we are, what's coming, and how you can position yourself to win. 📖 Chapters:

0:00 End of Fiat Money Regime

3:15 Central Banks Purchase Record Gold

7:37 Internal Order-Disorder Cycle

11:49 Stage 6 = War

16:14 Dollar’s Purchasing Power

20:20 Example of Gold's Purchasing Power



Keywords
economyfederal reservemoneywargolddebtdollarray daliochanging world ordersilveregime shift

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
