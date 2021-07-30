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Director of COVID-19 Vaccine Program: We DESTROYED 83% of Your Immune System ☠️
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109 views • July 30, 2021
Official director of the COVID-19 Vaccine program Dr. David Bauer at the Francis Crick Institute in London, England freely admits that the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine essentially destroys 83% of your natural ”gold standard” immune response. So, it basically DESROYS YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM, making sure you’ll get sick again and again and again, WHICH IS PERFECT FOR BIG PHARMA, because then you’ll be a costumer FOR LIFE. If you had done nothing, you’d still have your innate, natural immune system and can continue living a healthy, prosperous life. Now, if you are gene therapy-”vaccinated”, your new life journey begins of trying to get your immune system back. 1 dose? 2 doses? 3 doses? At some point though, you’ll never get your immune system back… #JustSayNo
David LV Bauer GROUP LEADER (1ST 6) Francis Crick
https://www.crick.ac.uk/research/find-a-researcher/david-lv-bauer
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VIDEO: Covid-19 Vaccine Program Director Admits Injection Destroys Immune System
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f89c07b4c876043c591c8a
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https://www.brighteon.com/41f10299-d78a-45c0-94fc-eff588f98c3d
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David LV Bauer GROUP LEADER (1ST 6) Francis Crick
https://www.crick.ac.uk/research/find-a-researcher/david-lv-bauer
Can long Covid be cured by a monthly dose of the vaccine?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9775925/Can-long-Covid-cured-monthly-dose-vaccine.html
VIDEO: Covid-19 Vaccine Program Director Admits Injection Destroys Immune System
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f89c07b4c876043c591c8a
HIV - VISUAL PROOF: Bioweapon Spike Protein - BILLIONS Injected Into EVERYONE!
https://www.brighteon.com/41f10299-d78a-45c0-94fc-eff588f98c3d
http://www.thehighwire.com
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